Students learn about health careers

Taking advantage of the ACCESS Program, students from OCTECHS and Odessa Collegiate Academy heard from people in a variety of jobs at Odessa Regional Medical Center to open their eyes as to possible future careers.

Ravi Shakamuri, owner of Star Care Health Services, has developed a platform where students can talk to people in different career fields, teachers can invite them to the classroom and they can visit work sites.

Shakamuri said ORMC has been a huge supporter of the initiative.

Amy Anderson, director of the AVID program for Ector County ISD, said first students can explore careers and online talks; then students are given time to develop and ask questions about careers they are interested in and follow up for online talks, and third, immersion experiences are provided.

For part of their visit presentation, Allan Espina, director of education at ORMC and a registered nurse, demonstrated the proper chest compression technique for someone who was in cardiac distress and had students and teachers try it.

Madison Tate, director of marketing and community relations at ORMC, talked briefly about the junior volunteer program, which runs for eight weeks during the summer.

Espina said the previous guideline was 100 compressions a minute done to the song “Staying Alive.” However, the guideline has changed to 110 to 130, he said. A mannequin that offers vocal feedback is now the standard, as with the one used in the auditorium at ORMC Friday.

Oscar Garcia-Carmona, a 17-year-old junior at OCTECHS, and Danny Botello, a 17-year-old junior at Odessa Collegiate Academy, had their eyes opened by the experience.

“I really liked it because you get to see more job opportunities in the hospital,” Garcia-Carmona said. “It really made me realize that there’s way more jobs than just nurse, doctors — you know the basics. I knew there were certain types of doctors for certain stuff like respiratory and stuff, but I didn’t know that there were accounting and different jobs where you didn’t have to work with the patients. I thought that was really cool learning about all the job opportunities that the hospital and the medical field has.”

Botello said the presentations provided him with a lot of information about what he can do in the future. He hopes to attend the United States military Academy at West Point and become an explosive ordnance disposal technician in the Army.

Learning about chest compression techniques, he said, will be helpful when he becomes an EOD tech.

Elizabeth Gray, AVID teacher and coordinator at OCA, is a first responder at her campus.

“So I was hoping I would get a higher percentage, but I did not. I need more practice,” Gray said.

She said her heart was pounding and she was shaking while everyone was watching her do chest compressions on the mannequin Friday.

Virginia Hunt, district director of AVID, said a lot of the career experts on hand Friday are experts on ACCESS as well so the students can continue their conversations with them.

Gray added that a lot of the people they met were products of ECISD.

“It encourages the kids; motivates them,” Hunt said.

Espina said it was an awesome event.

“… I think this is a good avenue for them to be able to see other disciplines and careers in the Permian Basin,” Espina said.

He added that it also informs them of what schooling they need and how many years it would take to reach their goals.