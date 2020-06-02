Playhouse moves forward with summer camp plans

Despite numerous cutbacks and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Permian Playhouse is forging ahead with plans for one of its summer camps.

Permian Playhouse will conduct a four-week camp from June 29 through July 26 for students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Sessions will be 8 a.m. to noon each Monday through Friday with a performance schedule for a stage version of the Disney animated film “The Aristocats” still to be determined.

Nichole Rougeau-Vanderford, president of Permian Playhouse board of directors, said it was important that the theater be able to still provide something for the community.

“The whole purpose of a community theater is to bring the theater out to kids,” she said.

Vanderford said Permian Playhouse planning for the program was under way well before the pandemic and ensuing shutdown were on the horizon.

“We plan our season in October and November,” she said. “We have a production committee that takes into account our summer camps.”

Restrictions on social gatherings forced the entire schedule of events for June to be canceled. That included a month-long camp for students who have completed sixth through 12th grades that was to stage the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” and a series of week-long camps to introduce younger students to theater. Also canceled was an outreach program in Andrews.

Even the camp that is being offered has been pared back. Originally planned as an all-day camp that would produce two shows, “The Aristocats” and “101 Dalmatians,” the program has been cut in half and limited to 25 campers.

Despite that, Vanderford said, the show will go on.

“We think we can operate,” she said. “We have looked at all the guidelines for summer camps. We’ve looked at guidelines for theaters. We think we can do it. We’re always going to be safety conscious, and should we have a flareup in our community, then we have to be prepared to cancel.”

Vanderford said online registration has already exceeded the proposed 25-camper limit, but said nothing is etched in stone just yet.

“We’re going to set a deadline of June 15 for those people who have signed up to pay a deposit,” she said. “If they don’t pay the deposit, then we’re going to open up those slots. We are more than willing to start a wait list, but it’s going to be whoever comes up first will get those empty spots.”

While much is still up in the air, Vanderford said Permian Playhouse will proceed as planned unless or until events dictate otherwise.

“We’re going to move forward with this current plan, with the half-day schedule and 25 campers, only the Aristocats show,” she said. “If we have to alter it, we’ll alter it, but we’re going to try to work within the guidelines that we’re presented with.”