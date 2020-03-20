ECISD gets head start on extended school closure

Having schools across Texas shut down for the foreseeable future, Ector County ISD continues rolling out its plan to keep educating students and support parents in the process.

At noon Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive that all schools in the State of Texas remain closed through April 3. Superintendent Scott Muri said the great thing is that the district was already preparing for that. He was interviewed Thursday evening.

“… In fact today (Thursday), our teachers started contacting every single student — so all 34,000 students will be communicated with. Teachers started that process today (March 19). They’ll continue to do that until we make sure we reach every kid and every family,” Muri said.

Schools will share curriculum resources with families. “Part of that phone call the teacher is making to the family will give them guidance in when they can pick up that information. The information is available electronically, so it will be posted on our website. It’s also available in print for those families that want printed copies. We have those pick-ups available at every school, so that information is being shared during that phone call that the teachers are making.”

Different schools have different schedules.

“Our teachers, part of their work starting Monday is to support parents and kids through the learning process. Teachers will be reaching out to parents and reaching out to kids every week until we return to school. Part of that work is to support kids in the learning process, whether it’s to answer questions or provide instruction and then part of their work is to support parents who will be supporting their kids — kind of helping parents know and understand how to use the resources that we’re providing because we fully recognize most of our parents are not teachers and this is a new experience for them. So our teachers, who are the experts, we’re educated to do this we need to provide the guidance to our moms and dads and guardians and so that’s what we’ll be doing and all that starts on Monday,” Muri said in a phone interview.

Support for digital and print materials will be available.

“And again, a parent can choose, or kids can choose, how they wish to receive the information. … In fact, a parent could pick up the printed information and use digital, as well. They could use a little bit of both and that’s perfectly acceptable. It’s really up to the family as to what works best for them, but we will be providing support for kids and parents to help them navigate this process because we know it is new territory for all of our families and it’s new territory for us, as well, and we want to make sure that people are successful. We’ll do this journey together,” Muri said.

For people who don’t have electronic devices, Muri said ECISD is working on that.

“Our goal is to provide as many devices as we can for our students and so we’re currently working on a process so that we’ll be able to check out the devices that the district owns and then we’re planning to procure some devices in the coming days. That process is forthcoming,” he said. “More information will be made available to our parents, but our technology team is working diligently to put a process in place that will allow us to not only check out devices, but we’re also working to figure out how we can get wireless internet and access for many of our families that don’t have that today in their home.”

On the subject of food service, Muri said Thursday the district had provided more than 18,000 meals in two and a half days. Breakfast is available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 40 school sites. Visit https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/domain/177 for locations.

“That’s shocking; over 10,000 (Thursday) alone were served to kids. We’re excited to be able to do that. We’re going to continue to do that every day or five days a week until further notice.

Food 2 Kids, part of the West Texas Food Bank, will be providing meals this weekend and next.

Muri said he is waiting to hear back on whether that will be extended.

Educators across the district also have been reaching out to students through social media and videoconferencing.

“They’re really exploring all the different tools of technology whether it’s Twitter, or leveraging Facebook, leveraging the internet and all the different tools. But the video will certainly be a pretty significant tool. We’ve already seen lots of our schools using videoconferencing technology to conduct faculty meetings and to conduct school business. That’s already been happening this week. And we already have teachers using those same tools with students. That has already started, so kudos to our teachers for the really good work thinking differently about connecting with their kids,” Muri said.

Asked if he regretted coming to ECISD from Spring Branch and having gone through a mass shooting and now global pandemic, Muri said he did not.

“We will become a better school system because of this; a better community because of this. It’s an honor. I’m thrilled that I’m here and glad to be able to shepherd this school system through this situation and then partner with our city leaders and county leaders. It’s been a lot of fun to get to know them and to do this work together, so I’m thrilled,” Muri said.