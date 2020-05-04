  • May 4, 2020

Harmony awards teacher bonuses - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Harmony awards teacher bonuses

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

 

Posted: Monday, May 4, 2020 2:47 pm

Harmony awards teacher bonuses oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

In appreciation of their work in educating the students of Harmony Public Schools while serving their communities during one of the most challenging years for educators ever, Harmony Public Schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The bonus was passed unanimously by the Harmony Executive Board of Directors during the April 25 HPS board meeting and announced to employees Monday on the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week.

With approximately 4,000 workers statewide, the total commitment of the Teacher Appreciation Week bonus will amount to roughly $1 million, a news release said.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system offering a tuition-free education to prekindergarten through 12th grade students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Waco, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting student applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The school system is also seeking qualified teaching applicants for the 2020-2021 school year via its first ever Virtual Teacher Job Fair.

Posted in on Monday, May 4, 2020 2:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 5%
Winds: W at 15mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 63°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]