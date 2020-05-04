Harmony awards teacher bonuses

In appreciation of their work in educating the students of Harmony Public Schools while serving their communities during one of the most challenging years for educators ever, Harmony Public Schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The bonus was passed unanimously by the Harmony Executive Board of Directors during the April 25 HPS board meeting and announced to employees Monday on the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week.

With approximately 4,000 workers statewide, the total commitment of the Teacher Appreciation Week bonus will amount to roughly $1 million, a news release said.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system offering a tuition-free education to prekindergarten through 12th grade students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Waco, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting student applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The school system is also seeking qualified teaching applicants for the 2020-2021 school year via its first ever Virtual Teacher Job Fair.