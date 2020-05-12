Kermit High School holding graduation ceremony

Kermit High School will have its graduation with some parameters at 8 p.m. May 29 at Walton Field.

Kermit Independent School District Superintendent Joe Lopez said about a month ago he spent time discussing options with the KISD board of trustees for having commencement in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Education Agency issued guidelines recently for districts that would allow them to have graduation.

“One of the main things that all of us were concerned with is that we wanted to … have an event that would honor and show the appreciation that we have for our graduates, but at the same time being able to make it family oriented, knowing full well that the guidelines are pretty strict. We’re working within those parameters, but we wanted to make it something meaningful and special. The original discussion happened over a month ago and once we received the guidance from TEA we went ahead and put those plans into motion,” Lopez said.

The senior class has 76 students and the high school has 355. Graduates will be allowed six guests from the same household, a letter from Lopez to families said. There will be a graduation speaker, but that is still being worked out, he said.

Social distancing guidelines of being six feet apart will be observed and they will follow the recommended procedures of having arrival times, ceremony times and dismissal times for all the families, as well, Lopez said.

With their guests watching and wearing their caps and gowns, graduates will walk the football field to Pomp and Circumstance to get their diplomas, the letter said. Members of the Kermit ISD board of trustees, administration and teachers and central administration will be there to honor the students.

A professional photographer will be on hand to capture the moment.

“Unfortunately,” the letter said, “the graduation will not be open to the public, however, the event will be live streamed that evening due to social distancing guidelines.”

More details on the event, including parking directions, arrival times and accessibility will be coming soon, the letter said. “As circumstances change and if restrictions change, Kermit ISD, with guidance from health officials, may amend these plans. Our ultimate goal is to honor our proud, persistent, resilient Class of 2020 and give them the celebration they so richly deserve.”

The size of the graduating class was one of the things that Lopez said would make the commencement manageable.

Lopez said Tuesday that the response from students has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Last week, we went around and we put 2020 graduation yard signs at all of our seniors’ homes. … Every single student — not just the valedictorian, salutatorian, top 10 — all of our students received yard signs, and so the overall response is very positive. We’ve made everything very inclusive. We’re one Yellowjacket family, one Kermit ISD family. … It was a culmination of things. It kind of brought some closure …,” Lopez said.

And it is a chance to have a ceremony and bring the class and community together.

“Once it gets closer to graduation, we’ll have a link on our website as well as one that we’ll mail out to all the families letting them know where they can log in to view the ceremony,” Lopez said.

“… Once we got the clearance from TEA …, we kind of were ready to hit the ground running … I haven’t heard of anyone else doing it. We’re one of the first. We’re just excited for our kids and even just last week when we were visiting them, doing the yard sign deliveries their excitement, their smiles, it’s really something special to see,” Lopez said.