  • December 10, 2019

Turner named to Tech foundation

Turner named to Tech foundation

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:09 pm

Odessa American

The Texas Tech Foundation recently announced the addition of seven members to its board of directors. The new directors are:
  • Clay C. Cash, president of Cash Family Investments in Lubbock.
  • Dennis Kruse, senior vice president of drilling for Tall City Exploration in Midland and Lubbock resident.
  • Tim Lancaster, retired president and CEO of Hendrick Health System and Lubbock resident.
  • Randall E. Morris, physician with Houston Methodist in Houston.
  • Christi D. Quinn, retired attorney and Houston resident.
  • David Turner, mayor of Odessa.
  • Lea Wright, co-owner of American Glass Distributors in Amarillo.

“The Texas Tech Foundation is a strategic resource for the universities we support, and our new directors bring a wealth of business, civic and nonprofit leadership experience,” Patrick Kramer, Texas Tech Foundation CEO and Texas Tech University System vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement, said in a news release. “These individuals join an organization committed to the success of students and faculty, and we are excited to welcome them to the foundation board.”

Approved by the foundation’s board of directors, the new members will serve four-year terms ending Aug. 31, 2023. They join the 35-member board responsible for overseeing the foundation’s business, maximizing private gifts to the system’s universities and stewarding donor interests.

