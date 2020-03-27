Former nursing director filing OSHA complaint

Laura Mathew, who resigned from her post as director of nursing at Ector County ISD under protest due to requirements placed on her by the district in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, said she will file a complaint with Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Mathew emailed her resignation letter to the Odessa American Thursday. She had served as director of nursing for 18 years.

Superintendent Scott Muri said in a phone interview Thursday that he could not comment on a personnel matter.

Muri said Thursday that ECISD is starting a new protocol Monday in all the district buildings that includes taking everyone’s temperature.

“Most of our schools are doing that today. In fact, my first stop this morning was at one of our elementary schools and I witnessed the nurse taking the temperature of each of the employees as they were coming to work this morning. That’s a practice at our schools,” Muri said.

“Starting on Monday, we will be elevating that practice throughout our system to ensure that every employee that comes to work is checked to make sure that we are healthy because we serve the public and we want to make sure that if we have any interaction with the public, or any interaction with each other, we need to make sure that we are safe and healthy.”

ECISD Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said after Muri visited a campus saw a nurse taking temperatures, he thought it was a great idea and it would be another layer of protection at the administration building.

“Taking temps of employees puts us at a close distance and puts us at risks that are unnecessary. They don’t understand the science,” Mathew wrote.

Asked if they could take their own temperatures, Adkins said he supposed it could be worked out. He added that it didn’t have to be Mathew that took people’s temperatures; it could be a designee.

He said the board voted to provide the option of taking additional leave if someone didn’t feel well or they had an underlying condition.

Mathew said in an email that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not require employers to take temperatures right now.

ECISD is out of masks, she said, so they have no personal protective equipment. ECISD Board of Trustees member Doyle Woodall said he checked with Muri and nurses have masks.

Adkins said nursing services designed the schedule for this week for nurses knowing the situation could change. It was for nurses to work 20 hours on campus and 20 hours from home, unless principal called and needed something.

Adkins said there is usually nursing coverage for every campus, whether it’s a registered nurse or a certified nursing assistant.

Adkins said ECISD would probably have new guidelines for all employees next week.

CDC has said certain groups of people are at higher risk.

“That is me; age 67 and with heart disease,” Mathew said.

OHSA requires employers to provide their employees with a workplace free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm, according to information from Mathew. OSHA-approved state plans may have standards, regulations and enforcement policies that are different from, but at least as effective as, OSHA’s.

The information says plans should consider and address the level(s) of risk associated with various worksites and job tasks workers perform at those sites. Such considerations may include:

>> Where, how, and to what sources of SARS-CoV-2 might workers be exposed, including:

The general public, customers, and coworkers; and Sick individuals or those at particularly high risk of infection (e.g., international travelers who have visited locations with widespread sustained (ongoing) COVID-19 transmission, healthcare workers who have had unprotected exposures to people known to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19).

>> Non-occupational risk factors at home and in community settings.

>> Workers’ individual risk factors (e.g., older age; presence of chronic medical conditions, including immunocompromising conditions; pregnancy).

>> Controls necessary to address those risks.

Texas Education Agency guidance says no school personnel who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should prepare packets (for students).

“Each day that a staff member will be involved in packet preparation, they should, at a minimum, check their temperature before putting packets together. Staff members who are symptomatic should self-quarantine as recommended by the CDC.”

The TEA information says: “For most employers, protecting workers will depend on emphasizing basic infection prevention measures. As appropriate, all employers should implement good hygiene and infection control practices, including: Promote frequent and thorough hand washing, including by providing workers, customers, and worksite visitors with a place to wash their hands. If soap and running water are not immediately available, provide alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol.”