Permian top 2 dug in for their rankings

It may not be flashy, but hard work is what propelled Permian High School’s top two graduates to their accomplishments.

Chandler Chesnut is the valedictorian and Julissa Garcia is the salutatorian. Chesnut said they are good friends, but his competitive streak wouldn’t let Garcia overtake him.

Chesnut plans to attend Texas A&M University and study mechanical engineering.

Garcia will go to Texas Tech University and major in education and minor in kinesiology. She hopes to become a high school science teacher. Garcia also made Tech’s pom squad.

Chesnut said reaching the top of his class has been a high school dream that started his freshman year.

“I’ve always worked hard to be the best and it’s all paid off,” he said.

Chesnut added that he was never at the top in middle school, but when he hit freshman year at PHS he got to the top and stayed there.

To achieve that, Chesnut said he made sure he worked as hard as he possibly could and held himself accountable. He also has 47 hours of dual credit from Odessa College — not enough to get an associate degree but it will help him build toward his college degree.

He added that he and Garcia are really good friends, so there’s no bad blood between them.

“Me and her we always just worked to do the best. I think we kind of knew going into senior year it was kind of hard for her to catch me and as long as I did my stuff pretty much all our spots were set for the top three,” Chesnut said.

His advice for younger students who want to make the top 10 is to make sure they work hard, don’t give up and if they make a bad grade just “get over it” and keep on working.

His mother, Desiree Caddell, said “discipline is key.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, live graduation ceremonies are not happening this year, but students were told they could have one when it was safe.

“I’m actually all right with it,” Chesnut said. “I know we’re missing out on part of our senior year, but I think as long as we’re getting our in-person graduation like they promised it will be fine. I’ll be content with it.”

Garcia, the salutatorian, has been working toward making the top two for years.

“This was one of the biggest accomplishments of my entire life. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for the past four years and I’m just really thankful to all my teachers who have given me the skills and knowledge and so grateful that my parents always pushed me to be the best person I can be,” she said.

“I’ve been taking tons of dual credit classes, studying all night long, taking all these AP classes,” Garcia added. She earned an associate degree in general studies from OC.

Additionally, Garcia made the Tech pom squad as a freshman. She said there are 10 “rookies” on the team this year. She had been on the varsity Panther Paws for four years and been dancing since she was 2 1/2.

“We tried out virtually due to the situation, but no matter the circumstances we’ve already been able to have Zoom practices. We’re already getting ready for this year really early,” she said.

Garcia said if your Wi-Fi doesn’t work it’s sometimes difficult to practice.

“… I get to dance and do a thing I love. It doesn’t matter if it’s at home, or in person I’m just glad I get to dance with everybody,” she said.

Her advice to younger students who want to make the top 10 is that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

“Some people say if you have a lot on your plate in high school it’s not possible to be smart and be athletic and have friends and a social life, but it totally is. As long as you dream it, you can definitely do it,” Garcia said.

She added that current circumstances are sad with not being able to have the traditional end-of-year activities, but “all we can do is stay positive.”

Staying in touch with her friends is a challenge.

“But we always FaceTime each other and with social media I’m able to connect with all my friends,” Garcia said.

Her mother, Christina Garcia, said she is really proud of her daughter.

“She had worked really hard and stayed focused and loves school and she’s a very busy girl with all her dance activities that go on, but being able to accomplish salutatorian has been a blessing and we’re so very proud of her,” Christina Garcia added.