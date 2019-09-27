UTPB professor presenting at Princeton

A lecturer at the University of Texas Permian Basin will share her expertise next month at a Princeton University symposium that celebrates literature and visual arts.

A Single Drop of Ink for a Mirror: A Symposium on 19th Century Literature and the Visual Arts will take place Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at Princeton and center around the interdisciplinary papers and presentations of 21 scholars, including UTPB Professor of English Sophia Andres.

Andres is an award-winning faculty member who has published numerous articles and two books that focus on the intersection of Pre-Raphaelite paintings and literature. She is writing another book tentatively titled, “The Pre-Raphaelite Art of the Modern and Postmodern Novel,” which she will discuss at the conference.

Deborah Nord, a Woodrow Wilson professor of literature at Princeton and co-organizer for the symposium, said Andres has produced interesting and important work on the relationship between literature and art in the 19th century.

“It’s really exciting to see the great interest in the area I have devoted my work and to know that scholars as far as Princeton read my work and are also influenced by it,” Andres said.

Andres’ presentation is titled “Virginia Woolf’s Pre-Raphaelite Incongruities in Orlando.”

“The general consensus is that modern writers rejected the Victorian past, but I’m showing that the Pre-Raphaelites remained in the 20th century as well,” Andres said, and “although they tried to reject it, it’s embedded in their work. The Pre-Raphaelites sought their inspiration in literature and I thought wow what a great way to make literature visual to students and also what a great way to channel their desire for the visual into the study of the arts.”

Nord said there is more interest in the literature world now for visual materials and their connection to novels and poetry in the 19th century. She said instead of just acknowledging illustrations in authors’ works, such as a Charles Dickens, scholars are more curious in seeing how those images interact with the works and what additional information they may communicate to the reader.

“They don’t just add to it, they actually convey something that may be different perhaps from what is in the text or they may reinforce something that’s in the text or highlight something that would otherwise maybe not be so prominent,” Nord said. “Instead of just seeing the visual arts as somehow an accompaniment or something on the side, we actually are interested in looking at how these two things are deeply integrated into both literary works and visual works.”