Regents approve fall 2020 plan

The University of Texas System Board of Regents unanimously approved plans Monday for the system’s eight UT academic institutions to offer in-person, online and hybrid courses in the fall, while taking numerous and extensive measures to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

However, given the changing dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic, which led institutions to pivot exclusively to online learning in March, each institution is prepared to quickly alter its plans and step back or close on-campus activities if conditions require it, a news release detailed.

“This experience is unlike any we have faced before, but our institutions have responded to the challenge to fulfill our mission and help ensure the health and safety of our campus communities,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “Resiliency, flexibility, and adaptability are the keys to success this fall.”

The plan for each academic institution is unique, depending on factors such as location, size, residential population, athletics, research and other factors, the release stated. The plans do have some common elements, including starting the semester in late August and ending most in-person academic experiences at Thanksgiving, followed by online learning through the end of the semester. This is to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 through students leaving campus for an extended period and returning afterward.

Each institution’s plan includes details that address:

>> Phased and limited return of the workforce, with staggered arrival and departure times;

>> Continued remote work where possible;

>> Extended hours of building use to reduce density and pedestrian traffic.

>> Mandatory masks and physical distancing;

>> Testing protocols, isolation requirements and contact tracing;

>> Increased thorough cleaning and disinfecting regimens campus-wide;

>> Signage on movement and physical distancing within buildings and on campus grounds;

>> Physical barriers in offices, classrooms, and buildings;

>> Housing and dining restrictions;

>> Minimizing campus visitors;

>> Limiting large gatherings on campus;

>> Regulating athletic practices and events; and

>> Preparing for mental and emotional health issues.

Dr. John Zerwas, the UT System’s executive vice chancellor for health affairs, and Dr. David Lakey, chief medical officer and an expert in infectious diseases, have reviewed each plan, the release stated.

In addition, the UT System and all institutions are following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and local public health officials.

Some institutions already have released their plans publicly on their respective websites, and others will do so in the days ahead.

Chancellor Milliken said the UT System has an obligation to students and to the state to plan for a campus presence in the fall, though it will be very different than any previous semester.

“We know from student surveys that if we do not open, many students will choose to pause their education,” Milliken said. “The most vulnerable students — low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented students — will be at the greatest risk of falling off the path to success.”