Andrews students report back to class

ANDREWS With most of its students returning to class at the start of the year, Andrews ISD recently decided to suspend its remote learning program and bring everyone back in person.

Andrews has 4,042 students, which has fluctuated this fall.

At the beginning of the year, Superintendent Bobby Azam said more than 75 percent, on average, of students were coming to school for face-to-face learning and 25 percent were remote.

“We monitored it,” Azam said. “Our teachers worked hard. Our teachers did fantastic as far as trying to, on the remote side, keep students engaged, keep them involved, have them check in; all those kind of things. But we saw for the first six weeks that it was difficult. Remote instruction is good, but it’s not as good as face-to-face with the teacher being able to monitor work with the kids on a personal basis, so we knew that we were needing to do something. We also were monitoring our cases on the COVID side. Our student numbers and even, at the time, the faculty numbers were very low so things were going pretty well on that note,” Azam said.

Meanwhile, the district was dealing with the normal strep throat and flu outbreaks. “Those things were hitting us worse than the actual COVID cases were. By the middle of the second six weeks, by that three week mark we reviewed it again and saw that there were kids that were still struggling a little bit,” so they decided to bring all the students back and do it as safely as they could.

A letter was sent out to parents several weeks in advance saying they were going to in-person learning. Many families at the start of the year were waiting to see how things looked COVID-wise before sending their students back to campus.

If parents chose to educate their children at home, the district could set them up with programs from the Texas Education Agency, Texas tech University and other online kindergarten through 12th grade programs.

“We had good response. We have just about all of our kids back. There were a few that decided to ... stay out ..., Azam said.

The majority of the ones who stayed home had extended family living with them so they were worried about going to school and coming back home.

When students went remote, Azam said they were penciled into a class on the regular schedule.

There was also a concern about seniors and some juniors who might need to recover credits. Because of the short time frame for those students, the high school contacted those seniors with several weeks’ lead time so those students could get caught up.

Although enrollment is down a little, Azam said the district budgeted for 4,000 students because “you never know in the oil patch ...”

He added that it goes without saying that 2020 has been interesting in the school world and everywhere else.

“ ... Our philosophy here has kind of been, A, you have to do it safely; B, we want to be good stewards of our people and our money. But at the same time, we want to try to get some form of normal — whatever that can look like — as soon as we can,” Azam said. “Our extracurricular activities have all taken place. We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve not had to cancel any of those due to any major outbreaks. We’ve done the normal cleaning ... People have been pretty diligent to do their best and keep us going.”

If he’d brought all the students back after having no one on campus, Azam said he might apprehensive, but most had transitioned back to school.

“... We always are concerned and worried, in a positive way. We always try to be vigilant. With those kids coming back in, we’ve tried to do more and clean more, but scared or afraid no we’ve been running pretty full the whole time and what we’re doing’s working.”

Elementary students are not required to wear masks, but the parents can decide if they want their child to do so. Teachers and students at the middle and high schools have to wear masks.

Students are allowed to take breaks from wearing a mask and they don’t wear them when they eat.

“We try to use some common sense as long as we can be safe,” Azam said.

Azam said it’s working out so far.

“Everybody right now is kind of seeing an increase, but for us it’s really not a student increase. We’ve had a little bit of an increase with faculty, but it’s not been huge,” he said.

AISD has 600 employees, including 300 teachers and 75 aides.

The week of Nov. 2, Azam said, nine were quarantined. People who test positive for COVID-19 are automatically quarantine and the CDC guidelines are followed.

If they test negative, it’s up to the employee whether they come back, but the district is not mandating that they quarantine.

If a child has close contact with someone with COVID, Azam said parents can decide whether to send their child to school. Some parents may decide to keep their child home in that instance.

In the elementary campuses, AISD has tried to keep a ratio of 18 or 19 students to one teacher. The state law is 22-1. They keep students spread out at least three or four feet.

TEA guidelines say 6 feet when feasible.

“... We are limited, especially in the cafeteria. When you want the kids to have a lunch period, you’re putting several hundred in there at a time. It’s difficult to spread out, but we’ve done like everybody does. We’ve gone to the throwaway trays; silverware that’s plastic in the wrapper,” Azam said.

“In the classroom, we’ve tried to spread out. We’ve had some teachers who stand up and use their Smart Boards, so some of the teachers even put up a Plexiglas barrier ... a lot like what you’ll see at stores. ... We did purchase these electrostatic sprayers. We bought those in the summer. We hired a company to come in in the summer to give a massive spray of everything first. We bought the machines and trained our people to come in” and use them every three months, he said.

Azam said it’s been challenging, but with great people, it’s been pretty smooth.

“You know it’s getting back to normal when we stopped having some of the medical calls and concerns and it got back to normal school concerns. But the breaks will be good. We’ll come in at Thanksgiving and Christmas and just wipe out everything; clean it all up again and kind of get going,” Azam said.