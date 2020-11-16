AISD offering free meals

ANDREWS Through the Seamless Summer Option, Andrews ISD Child Nutrition Director Pam Yocham has been able to offer free meals to every student at least until May 2021.

The district has about 4,042 students and is serving breakfast and lunch in the dining rooms of each school. On average, Yocham said, they have increased the number of meals served by about 50 to 150 more students per campus this year.

Yocham found out the Seamless Summer Option was available through Region 18 Education Service Center.

“We just thought it would be a benefit for our town to do it and help them out during this pandemic ....,” Yocham said. “I just thought it would be a great program, not only to benefit our families but to also benefit our district.”

The Seamless Summer Option started Nov. 2 and everyone in town 18 and under could eat for free, whether they attend AISD schools or not.

“It is really is a nice program. The ones that we serve that are not enrolled in school, we have one school that they can go to and that’s Underwood (Elementary) so children that are not enrolled, the siblings or whatever, they can go to that school in the mornings between 8:15 and 8:45 and pick up a meal,” Yocham said. “It’s a breakfast and a lunch combined that we give to the parents. The children are in the car, as well, and they come through and pick it up. It’s a cold meal. It’s not the hot meal that we serve in the cafeterias.”

The nutrition department uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and also consults with the Andrews County Health Department to make sure they’re doing everything correctly, she said.

“I have six schools, but I have five kitchens. The sixth school that I have is our alternative school,” she said. “That is the only place that does not have a kitchen, so we cook for the district at each campus.”

Andrews is grade level so there are three elementary schools — one that is prekindergarten through first; another that has second and third graders; and the other one with fourth and fifth graders.

Yocham has about 50 employees in her department. She tries to find the best food she can, by purchasing premium chicken nuggets, for example.

She said she hasn’t had to furlough anybody.

“We have a great district that really takes care of us well. We’ve not had to do that,” she added.

Most people are now eating on campus, even though high school students can leave for lunch. About 50 percent of students in Andrews qualify for free and reduced meals.

“I was a little bit shocked of how we went up on the amounts, especially high school. I had thought those high school kids will still take off and go, but we’re up about 50 at our high school that are actually there eating. That’s really good for us because we have an open campus. They can leave for lunch, so that’s a positive. We’re feeding about 300 at our high school right now, which is up from about 225 to 250 ...,” Yocham said.

Whether the Seamless Summer Option continues into the next school year depends on the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Texas Department of Agriculture “because this is a program that is just for summer feeding,” she said.

Yocham has been with the Andrews school district for 35 years, 10 of those as child nutrition director.

She got interested in the field because her mother was the manager of a restaurant in Yocham’s native Terlingua.

“I just love food,” she said. “I love feeding people. It’s just my passion, so that’s kind of why I started and it’s landed me here, which that’s what I enjoy doing.”

Superintendent Bobby Azam gives Yocham and her staff a lot of credit for turning on a dime to feed students during the pandemic.

“... You go to spring break and everything has been normal, and now next thing you know, everything kind of crumbles and you have to mobilize and get things set for kids to eat. Everyone can say the same thing about their people, but I can only speak for ours. ... She and her staff did a fantastic job of getting quickly, and I mean like quickly, just overnight like a few days getting things set where we were passing out meals at elementary schools with no issue whatsoever. They did great and our kids were taken care of ...,” Azam said.