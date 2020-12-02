Agencies look to stop enrollment slide

Looking to curb lagging enrollment figures at Texas higher education institutions, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and Educate Texas have launched Future Focused Texas.

The initiative is a collaborative effort with the goal of maintaining college enrollment rates in Texas, despite the effects of the pandemic, a news release said. The statewide effort provides free, compelling, research-based digital content to school counselors to help their students graduate and enroll in college. FFT also facilitates access to Texas’ statewide virtual advising chatbot, ADVi, which is managed by THECB, the release said.

Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller, Educate Texas Executive Director John Fitzpatrick and Jerel Booker, assistant commissioner for college readiness and success at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, spoke to media Tuesday via teleconference.

“COVID is the most significant disruption to Texas higher education since the end of the second world war,” Keller said. “Enrollment at many of our colleges and universities is down, especially at community colleges and universities that enroll greater numbers of low-income students. Our preliminary fall headcount enrollment data shows enrollment being down about 3 percent down statewide this fall vs. last fall, especially at our public two-year colleges where the head counts are nearly 8 percent lower.”

Odessa College and University of Texas Permian Basin have bucked this trend reporting record enrollments this fall.

“We also see FAFSA completions, which are good indicators of fall 2021 enrollment, being down across the entire state by an average of about 4 percent. So what this means is large numbers of Texas students are suddenly at risk of not participating in higher education and suddenly at risk for not earning post secondary credentials, especially low-income students, Hispanic and Black students and students from rural communities who are historically underrepresented in our higher education institutions,” Keller said.

Keller said based on national and state data, there are a lot of people whose financial situations suddenly changed.

“They got their financial aid packages in the spring and their estimated family contribution that might have looked like a stretch before might now look impossible, especially if there’s been a job loss or a job change because of the pandemic. … That’s a major driver; just the uncertainty around what … the situation was going to be this fall, whether students would be able to be on campus, whether they would have to enroll online,” Keller said. “That seems like that was also a factor and I think that the campuses have done a good job of navigating those issues to keep students on track, make sure that students could participate, stay safe. … Of course, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel with the announcements around the … vaccines. We’re all hopeful for this next year, but that doesn’t change the severity of the kinds of challenges that we have to navigate and so we need to help students understand the kind of resources they can access, the kind of financial aid that’s available to them, the kind of advising that’s available to them about potential career paths, potential educational opportunities.”

The Permian Basin is facing a different kind of situation because it is facing the pandemic and the crisis in the global energy market, Keller said.

Historically, when the economy is down, people will tend to go back to school and that is being seen in some places and at some institutions. But overall as a state, that is not the case.

“… Right now, it looks like we have many more students at risk of not enrolling across the state than we would expect or hope (to be) right now,” Keller said.

He said one of the strategies the coordinating board is focusing on is working with other state agencies and partners to bolster college and career advising.

“We’re committed to ensuring that all Texans, from middle school through postsecondary institutions and into their careers, can access high-quality college and career advising. This was an important issue we started to work on pre-COVID, but now the needs have been amplified by the pandemic and we need to meet students where they’re at in their journey …,” Keller said.

The result is the Future Focused Texas initiative, which he said is especially focused on buttressing high school advising.

“This initiative is a partnership with our agency, with Educate Texas, Get Schooled and other organizations that support college-going efforts to help accelerate our efforts with two specific objectives; first, to (bolster) support for our Texas high school counselors, and second to curb the pandemic’s impact on college enrollment and reverse these negative trends,” Keller said.

“Of course, our high school counselors have incredibly challenging jobs. They’re often tasked with supporting students’ academic planning, mental health, state assessments and in addition to college and career advising and their jobs have gotten even more challenging over the last several months, so counselors need easy access to resources that help them advise more students effectively. And students need to have ready access to information and tools that can help answer their questions ..,” he added.

Fitzpatrick from Educate Texas said there are 350,000 high school seniors at risk this year for not being able to enroll in college. That figure is the total number of seniors in Texas from 2019-2020 from the Texas Education Agency.

“From an Educate Texas perspective,” Fitzpatrick said, “this is just a great fit for our vision and mission. Our vision is that all students, especially African American, Latino and low-income, will graduate high school and go on and earn a college degree or workforce certificate and (then be able) to maximize their potential and earn a livable wage. We see ourselves and our mission as a trusted change agent and this is just a perfect example of a public-private partnership.”

Fitzpatrick added that high school counselors and college admissions officers work hard to engage those 350,000 students, but it’s even more difficult in the time of COVID.

“A year ago it was really easy to find a high school senior in the hall of a school, but now the student may not even be in the building. Counselors and college recruiters are being forced to pivot. We’re trying to provide some additional tools, resources and strategies. It’s not going to fix everything, but we think it can help” present college information in a way that “breaks through the noise” to communicate clearly to students.

“So far,” Fitzpatrick said, “we’ve had over 700 counselors and college access professionals that have opted in, but part of the reason we’re doing this call is we want to double that. Every week we’re curating timely and compelling content for them to share with students. …”

Fitzpatrick said the initiative is particularly focused on supporting the small and rural districts that have even fewer resources.

“We’re trying to do everything from helping them with the FAFSA completion effort to engaging students. We’re trying to bring college access to the 21st century by using social media to directly engage high school students and their families and let them know … deadlines for scholarships, deadlines for applications and how to stay dialed into their college dreams. The good news is these efforts are working …,” Fitzpatrick said.

Booker from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board said they have developed ADVi, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that offers proactive, personalized guidance to help students navigate their way to and through college.

ADVi can communicate with students 24/7 via text message, and if students need additional support, directs them to a cohort of live advisers who are trained and funded through a partnership with the College Advising Corps, a news release said.

“ADVi is a critical component of the Future Focused Texas effort. This direct link to students helps us communicate with them directly, responding rapidly to students who reach out with a question, but also being proactive when we are able to nudge students regularly to provide support, reminders and resources. We are really working to meet students where they are. We launched text messaging via ADVi in October and are now communicating to more than 100,000 current seniors who opted into receiving these text messages and nudges,” Booker said.

He added that they encourage juniors to opt in by texting the word “college” to 512-829-3687. “That way, they’re also able to get these resources and reminders and support,” Booker said.

Because students are not in high school, their “peer to peer counseling” reminding them of application and FASFA deadlines are not being received.

Texas has had an 18 percent decrease in the number of FAFSA completions, when comparing October 2019 completions to October 2020 completions. During this same period, the percentage point change for the FAFSA completion rate declined from 21 percent to 17 percent, a 4 percentage point decline. The FAFSA completion rate is the number of completions divided by the number of seniors enrolled.

Fitzpatrick said Odessa has an “absolutely fantastic college” in OC led by President Gregory Williams.

“So I actually think in Odessa you’re more advanced than a lot of parts of the state about both having the traditional four-year option nearby, UT Permian Basin, but also a wonderful mix of workforce certificates and credentials that Odessa College offers. A big focus for community colleges and technical schools across the state, whether its the oil patch or healthcare IT, we want to do a better job of sharing with kids in high school the opportunity beyond high school, or maybe less than a four- year BA. You’ve got a great example of an Aspen finalist in Odessa College that is leading the way,” Fitzpatrick said.