After-School Care

This fall Camp Fire West Texas will be offering a state-licensed school care for students on 10 Odessa campuses (Austin, Burnet, Gonzales, Noel, Pease, Buice, Cameron, Ross, Burleson and Jordan Elementary school).

Children must attend the school offering the Kids Care program to be eligible.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and will continue until all spots are filled.

The after-school programs are operated by Camp Fire West Texas, and components of the program include homework help, games, arts & crafts, outdoor recreation, and traditional Camp Fire activities and projects.

The program will be offered from the time school is out through 6 p.m.

Enrollment will be limited, with a child to adult ratio of no more than 15:1 to provide attention and quality supervision.

To register for Kids Care, complete an online registration form and pay a $20 annual fee for each child enrolled.

A weekly $50 fee will be charged per child and financial assistance is available for those who qualify. Online registration forms are only available at www.campfirewtx.org.

For more information, call Camp Fire West Texas at 570-4144.