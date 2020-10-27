Ector County to resume normal hours Wednesday

Ector County Offices will resume regular business hours Wednesday.
The Ector County Commissioners’ Court scheduled for Tuesday will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ector County Annex Building.
Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:00 pm
Posted in News, Government, Ector County on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:00 pm.
