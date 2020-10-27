  • October 27, 2020

Ector County to resume normal hours Wednesday - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Ector County to resume normal hours Wednesday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:00 pm

Ector County to resume normal hours Wednesday

Ector County Offices will resume regular business hours Wednesday.

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court scheduled for Tuesday will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ector County Annex Building.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:00 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow Shower
30°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: N at 7mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 27°
A mix of frozen precipitation early. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 39°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 35°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]