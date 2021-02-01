Ector board OK’s working with ECISD on transition

With the nonrenewal of Ector County ISD’s contract with the Ector Success Academy Network, teachers had a chance to voice their concerns to the charter school’s board.

The agreement between ECISD and Ector College Prep Success Academy lasts through June 30 and the ECISD board voted to non-renew the contract Jan. 19.

The board had two executive sessions Feb. 1 at Ector College Prep Success Academy, one at the start of the meeting and the other at the end. The meeting was attended by about 30 teachers in person and about 60 over Zoom.

CEO/Superintendent Robert Bleisch said the board was meeting with its attorney to discuss options to pursue because of the non-renewal.

Board President Zinab Munoz said, “ESAN is happy to work with ECISD for the sake of a smooth transition for our students and our teachers and we are directing our legal counsel to reach out to ECISD’s legal counsel as directed in closed session.”

Senate Bill 1882, signed into effect by the Texas Legislature in 2017, provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, nonprofits, or government entities, the Texas Education Agency website says.

Ector was in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards. If it didn’t come of the list, it could have faced closure or the Texas Education Commissioner could appoint a board of managers over the whole district.

Bleisch’s Ector Success Academy Network as a way to stay sanctions from the Texas Education Agency for two years.

The board encouraged teachers to let their ideas and concerns be known to the entity the school district chooses to go with.

Board member Sandra Eoff said as a board member since 2018, she stands 100 percent behind the staff and teachers.

“We’ve been happy for the success that you’ve received,” Eoff said.

She added it’s unfortunate that they didn’t have recent test scores to back up their achievements.

“We’re happy to say that we’re very proud of what you’ve done. We will change as a board, and with the new transition, but you stay and you're the constant. You’re there for the kids and, and for the families and we appreciate that,” Eoff said. “I’ve talked to family members, and they’re 100 percent behind you guys so, thank goodness you're the constant. …”

Board President Zinab Munoz said the Ector Eagle has come to mean “a lot of things to us.”

“It’s a big symbol of who we are as a school and a community. A lot of the questions you have, we don’t have the authority to answer. That authority is now with another entity,” Munoz said.

She added that she encourages the teachers to make your voice heard. Munoz said she’s going to continue to advocate that the new entity involves teachers.

Teacher Lee Roy Rivera, who has been teaching for 28 years, said he’s very appreciative of the board.

“I've seen some outstanding programs, but this one's far above them. And I just wanted to say, my hats off to y’all and y’all did an outstanding job,” Rivera said.

He added that he’s crushed that they will be losing the board.

Rivera said his concern is for the students.

“I just hope we don’t lose what we gained with y’all …,” he added.

Bleisch said when the leadership transition occurred at the ECISD administration office, things got difficult behind the scenes, Bleisch said. Promises made and agreements made were not kept, he said. He said he could have handled it differently.

“I’m very passionate about, kids, and I’m passionate about teachers and I'm passionate about keeping my promises. And I couldn't face you all, and not fight and so, when those things started happening in the district and they started going back on promises and agreements, I started fighting,” Bleisch said.

Ector Principal Mitch Gerig said he was a little surprised by the ECISD board decision not to renew the contract.

"I was hoping that we would still remain doing what we’re doing. That was the main focus because what we do is good for kids and it does make an impact on their education. With the double block schedule and the intervention time that we have, the extended day, everything we do to incentivize students and the reteaching and the reassessment. It’s all built in here. It’s making a difference,” Gerig said. “The kids are making progress. There’s no doubt. It’s just too bad that we had no accountability the last two years to show.”

Gerig said there is a double-block schedule each day.

“We have an A day and a B day, but we’ve double blocked the ELAR (English Language Arts and Reading) and math classes for all grade levels, so not only do they get a double block for that but they also have an additional reading and math class that every student attends, except for eighth grade. Eighth grade has social studies and science that they have to attend, as well so we couldn’t double block it. The emphasis is on reading, of course, because if you can’t read you’re not going to be successful,” Gerig said. “That’s a huge component of what we do across the curriculum. We have innovative literacy that all students participate in. … Regardless of whether it’s PE or mariachi, they all participate in the literacy portion of it. That has a huge impact on the students and their language development and reading ability.”