ECISD to look for partner for Bonham

Ector County ISD is looking for a partner to turn around Bonham Middle School, which is now in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards.

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent for student and school support, told ECISD trustees during a workshop Tuesday that a request for proposals will go out Wednesday.

Under Senate Bill 1882, passed in 2017, districts can go for funds for innovation or turnaround. Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD will go for support on prekindergarten and turnaround for Bonham.

Syverson said if Bonham gets a F rating in 2021 under accountability standards the Texas Education Agency would have no choice but to appoint a board of managers to take over Bonham and the school district. The school would be closed, she said.

The partner application window is Oct. 13-Nov. 11.

The lone finalist for a qualified partner would be announced Jan. 19, 2021.

Then multiple phases begin that run until the start of school in August.

Trustee Nelson Minyard said this is a tough decision because they are releasing a lot of control form the Boham team.

Syverson said the minimum contract would be for three years and it could last up to 10 years.

Muri said a partner is needed for prek-3 year old students because the district doesn’t have enough space. He said ECISD needs someone who can buy or provide buildings.

Muri said the district is anticipating 1,000 3 year olds next fall.

He said ECISD wants someone who can partner with the district on Bonham. He added that they did this in his previous district, Spring Branch, and had two charter schools and they were partners.

“We want a contract that captures the concept of partnership,” Muri said. “We want a relationship with an organization that is interested in having a relationship with us. Rather than us and them, it should be we. That could be spelled out in a contract.”

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the panel agreed to provide ECISD with $850,000 of its CARES money to help pay for devices the district bought for students. With a match from TEA, that would bring the total to $1.7 million, Muri said.

“I want to express deep and sincere gratitude for all the city council members. That’s a huge contribution to us and to our kids and our community,” Muri said.