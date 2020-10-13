  • October 13, 2020

ECISD to look for partner for Bonham - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD to look for partner for Bonham

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 9:15 pm

ECISD to look for partner for Bonham Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD is looking for a partner to turn around Bonham Middle School, which is now in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards.

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent for student and school support, told ECISD trustees during a workshop Tuesday that a request for proposals will go out Wednesday.

Under Senate Bill 1882, passed in 2017, districts can go for funds for innovation or turnaround. Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD will go for support on prekindergarten and turnaround for Bonham.

Syverson said if Bonham gets a F rating in 2021 under accountability standards the Texas Education Agency would have no choice but to appoint a board of managers to take over Bonham and the school district. The school would be closed, she said.

The partner application window is Oct. 13-Nov. 11.

The lone finalist for a qualified partner would be announced Jan. 19, 2021.

Then multiple phases begin that run until the start of school in August.

Trustee Nelson Minyard said this is a tough decision because they are releasing a lot of control form the Boham team.

Syverson said the minimum contract would be for three years and it could last up to 10 years.

Muri said a partner is needed for prek-3 year old students because the district doesn’t have enough space. He said ECISD needs someone who can buy or provide buildings.

Muri said the district is anticipating 1,000 3 year olds next fall.

He said ECISD wants someone who can partner with the district on Bonham. He added that they did this in his previous district, Spring Branch, and had two charter schools and they were partners.

“We want a contract that captures the concept of partnership,” Muri said. “We want a relationship with an organization that is interested in having a relationship with us. Rather than us and them, it should be we. That could be spelled out in a contract.”

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the panel agreed to provide ECISD with $850,000 of its CARES money to help pay for devices the district bought for students. With a match from TEA, that would bring the total to $1.7 million, Muri said.

“I want to express deep and sincere gratitude for all the city council members. That’s a huge contribution to us and to our kids and our community,” Muri said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 9:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
74°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 60°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 58°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 45°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]