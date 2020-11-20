  • November 20, 2020

ECISD to implement stringent restrictions

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 12:48 pm

ECISD to implement stringent restrictions

With cases of COVID-19 rising in Odessa, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said new restrictions will be in force when school restarts Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

School is out for the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 and resumes Nov. 30.

Muri said quick testing protocols will be instituted where if a student or staff member has symptoms during the day, they will be tested for COVID. The district recently received 10,000 tests.

Muri gave this update before an ECISD Live broadcast Thursday night.

Students who are tested must have parental permission, Muri said. He added that the district is working with state and federal officials to ensure that ECISD educators and staff are in the first phase of citizens in the United States to receive the vaccine.

Muri said they believe educators are essential and they are lobbying for that to happen.

Restrictions will be put in place for parents, volunteers, consultants and any visitor to a campus whenever possible to keep students safe.

All campus meetings whether they are in the same building or not will be virtual until further notice.

All district buildings will be deep cleaned over the Thanksgiving break.

ECISD also has implemented the waring of face masks and face shields in their buildings whether employees are around children or not.

Face shields and face masks were previously required for being around students. The only time employees can be without a face mask or face shield is if they are in their office or in their classroom alone.

Muri said the district is partnering with the city, county, chamber of commerce, other educational entities and hospitals to effectively communicate the information to keep everyone safe.

Any family that is traveling to a destination that is considered unsafe by the state or federal government or a family that has been exposed to COVID must follow quarantine protocols.

Muri said families should have received a call from the district and an email Thursday night.

