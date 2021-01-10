ECISD to have delayed start Monday

Due to the potentially icy, hazardous road conditions ECISD will be on a delayed start Monday. Delayed start and end times and bell schedules are posted on each school’s website. The district asks students and families to visit their child’s school’s website for that information, a news release said.

For children who ride a bus, the pick-up time in the morning will be two hours later for all schools except New Tech Odessa, Permian High School and Odessa High School; for those three schools, buses will arrive one hour later than normal for morning pick-ups, a news release said.