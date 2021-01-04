  • January 4, 2021

ECISD spring semester starts today - Odessa American: News

ECISD spring semester starts today

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 5:17 am

Classes for all Ector County ISD students resume today.
Here is the link to our current calendars on the district website - https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Page/2#calendar1/20210103/month

Posted in , , on Monday, January 4, 2021 5:17 am.

