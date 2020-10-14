ECISD seeking partner to turn around Bonham

Ector County ISD is looking for a partner to turn around Bonham Middle School, which is now in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards.

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent for student and school support, told ECISD trustees during a workshop Tuesday that a request for proposals will go out Wednesday.

Under Senate Bill 1882, passed in 2017, districts can go for funds for innovation or turnaround. Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD will go for support on prekindergarten and turnaround for Bonham.

Syverson said if Bonham gets an F rating in 2021 under accountability standards the Texas Education Agency would have no choice but to appoint a board of managers to take over Bonham and the school district. The school would be closed, she said.

The partner application window is Oct. 13 to Nov. 11.

The lone finalist for a qualified partner would be announced Jan. 19, 2021.

Then multiple phases begin that run until the start of school in August 2021.

Board member Nelson Minyard said this is a tough decision because they are releasing a lot of control form the Bonham team.

Texas Senate Bill 1882, which went into effect in 2017, encourages districts to use partnerships to improve student achievement with two distinct benefits: approved partnerships may receive additional state funding for the partnership school; and schools with an unacceptable accountability rating are eligible to receive a two-year exemption from specific accountability interventions, the board recap said.

Partnerships can be innovation partners or turnaround partners. A PK3 innovation partner is needed to provide space to serve 3-year old students that the district’s early education centers do not have space to serve.

Bonham Middle School is currently in its fifth year with an “F” rating. If it maintains its F status, the district faces state intervention in the form of school closure and a board of managers for the school district, the recap said.

Due to those circumstances, ECISD is going to open the process to seek and rigorously vet potential middle school turnaround partners through a process called Call for Quality Schools. The application window will remain open into November.

Applications will be reviewed in November with interviews with potential partners conducted in December. A PK3 innovation finalist and middle school turnaround finalist would be presented to the school board in January, the recap said.

Syverson said the minimum contract would be for three years and it could last up to 10 years.

Muri said the district is anticipating 1,000 3 year olds next fall.

He said ECISD wants someone who can partner with the district on Bonham. He added that they did this in his previous district, Spring Branch, and had two charter schools and they were partners.

“We want a contract that captures the concept of partnership,” Muri said. “We want a relationship with an organization that is interested in having a relationship with us. Rather than us and them, it should be we. That could be spelled out in a contract.”

In his closing remarks, Muri expressed gratitude to every member of the Odessa City Council, because while the school board was meeting the council was, too, and voted to grant ECISD $850,000 of CARES Act money to help reimburse ECISD for student devices and MiFi hot spots.

As part of this state program, the Texas Education Agency will match this reimbursement, meaning $1.7 million in support for ECISD’s, “and the community’s efforts to help all students get connected to school,” the recap said.

ON OTHER ITEMS:

Muri updated the board on the opening of schools. He lauded the work of the Human Resources Department and noted that ECISD currently has 38 teacher vacancies compared to 352 one year ago.

In terms of enrollment, prekindergarten and kindergarten are much lower than one year ago, the recap said.

Overall elementary enrollment is down, middle school enrollment is slightly lower and enrollment in 10th-12th grade is a little bit higher than one year ago. Currently, 38 percent of students are learning remotely; the remote learning percentages are higher with older students.

Several concerns Muri observed were that attendance is down about 2 percent overall; in secondary schools the number of F’s students are getting is up 7 percent; the number of students who failed one or more courses in the first six-weeks increased from 15 percent to 40 percent compared to one year ago.

He said this is clear evidence that students are struggling in this new learning environment, the recap said.

Muri added that the COVID slide anticipated from last spring’s school closures is showing up in the first round of MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) testing where math and English Language Arts are low. The MAP test is given three times per year to monitor student growth throughout the year. Muri said without a great learning experience this year, kids will not hit the achievement marks set out for them, the recap said.

In his opening remarks, Muri thanked the Players Coalition for its $50,000 grant announced last Friday that will help ECISD expand broadband internet access through the purchase of wireless access points.

These new access points will be available at the 25 most economically disadvantaged campuses and will make the ECISD network available within a certain radius of the school, making it accessible to families even when school is not in session, the recap said.