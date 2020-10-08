ECISD requesting CARES funds from city

To help defray the cost of devices and Wi-Fi provided to students during the pandemic, Ector County ISD has requested almost $1 million in CARES Act funds from the City of Odessa.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the district was invited to request the funds. He expected the item to come up at the Oct. 13 city council meeting. It was discussed during the Oct. 6 work session.

Officials with the City of Odessa could not be reached for comment Thursday.

ECISD requested a little more than $985,000, Muri said.

Muri said the district is grateful for the opportunity.

"We met with the city council earlier this week and shared a proposal with them," Muri said during a media call Wednesday. "This proposal is requesting almost $1 million in funding from the city council using the city's COVID-19 dollars from the CARES Act. This money would be used to refund some of the technology dollars that we've spent from our general fund to purchase technology for our students."

"We've purchased Chromebooks and iPads and Mi-Fi devices for a lot of our students to connect from their homes and to make that our kids have the appropriate technology to be successful in our current environment. The city council invited us to apply for this opportunity, so we're very grateful for the conversation ....," Muri said.

Muri said ECISD's recent purchase was for almost $4 million.

"Half of that was matched by CARES money from the TEA (Texas Education Agency). The other $2 million was paid by ECISD. However, we have a new opportunity. If the City of Odessa uses a portion of their CARES money, the state will match dollar for dollar the CARES money. If the city contributes $100, the State of Texas would contribute $100 and we have requested $985,000 of our expenses from the city. And if they agree to that amount, the state would match that which would cover the complete cost of that most recent purchase of technology that we've made."

Muri said he was appreciative of whatever the city is able to do.

"And it was a great opportunity and they shared this with us, so we're grateful for anything that they are able to do. It would allow us to actually invest some of our own dollars for broadband access, and part of this money is for internet access. We purchased with these dollars 1,000 Wi-Fi devices and those will be available to our families. But we know that those devices do not work all over Ector County and there's a lot of broadband work to do within our community," Muri said.

"But this specific money that the city has access to is federal CARES money. There are specific guidelines that go along with the use of that money," he added.