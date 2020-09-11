ECISD logo 2019 RGB.png
Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 7:00 pm
ECISD reports two new COVID cases
Ector County ISD reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, one student from Milam Elementary and one student from Bonham Middle School.
