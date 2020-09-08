  • September 8, 2020

ECISD reports two new COVID case

ECISD reports two new COVID case

Posted: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 7:58 pm

Ector County ISD reported two new cases from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

This includes an employee from Cavazos Elementary and an employee from an administrative department.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 7:58 pm.

