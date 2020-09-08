ECISD reports two new COVID case

Ector County ISD reported two new cases from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
This includes an employee from Cavazos Elementary and an employee from an administrative department.
Posted: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 7:58 pm
Posted in News, Education, ECISD on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 7:58 pm.
