Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 7:30 pm
ECISD reports two new COVID-19 cases
Odessa American
ECISD on Friday reported two new COVID-19 cases, one employee at Bonham Middle School and one employee at Carver Early Education Center, a news release said.
The total number of positive cases since Aug. 5, is 31.
