  • August 21, 2020

ECISD reports two new COVID-19 cases

ECISD reports two new COVID-19 cases

Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 7:30 pm

Odessa American

ECISD on Friday reported two new COVID-19 cases, one employee at Bonham Middle School and one employee at Carver Early Education Center, a news release said.

The total number of positive cases since Aug. 5, is 31.

