  • September 25, 2020

ECISD reports three new COVID cases - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD reports three new COVID cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 25, 2020 9:17 pm

ECISD reports three new COVID cases

Ector County ISD reported three new COVID-19 cases Friday. 

Two were from Odessa High School and one from West Elementary School. 

Posted in , , on Friday, September 25, 2020 9:17 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 66°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 58°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]