ECISD reports four new COVID cases

Ector County ISD reported four new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
They include one employee at Permian High School; two employees from administrative departments; and one student at Cavazos Elementary School.
Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 7:06 pm
Posted in News, Education, ECISD on Monday, September 14, 2020 7:06 pm.
