  • September 14, 2020

ECISD reports four new COVID cases - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD reports four new COVID cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 7:06 pm

ECISD reports four new COVID cases

Ector County ISD reported four new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

They include one employee at Permian High School; two employees from administrative departments; and one student at Cavazos Elementary School. 

Posted in , , on Monday, September 14, 2020 7:06 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 61°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 63°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 63°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]