ECISD reports five new COVID cases

ECISD on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases, a news release said.
Included in the report is one Odessa High School employee; one Alternative Center employee; one Sam Houston Elementary employee; one Bonham Middle School student; one Odessa Collegiate Academy student – of note: this student has not been on campus this year.
The total number of positive cases since Aug. 5, is 29.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.