  • August 17, 2020

ECISD reports COVID cases

ECISD reports COVID cases

Posted: Monday, August 17, 2020 7:01 pm

Odessa American

Ector County ISD reported its COVID-19 cases Monday evening.

The total number of positive cases reported since Aug. 5 is 19, a news release said.

Reagan Elementary – 1 employee.

LBJ Elementary – 1 student.

Permian High School – 1 employee.

Odessa High School – 1 employee.

Fly Elementary – 1 student, 1 employee: to note – this employee has not been at the school since July.

