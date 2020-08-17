ECISD reports COVID cases

Ector County ISD reported its COVID-19 cases Monday evening.
The total number of positive cases reported since Aug. 5 is 19, a news release said.
Reagan Elementary – 1 employee.
LBJ Elementary – 1 student.
Permian High School – 1 employee.
Odessa High School – 1 employee.
Fly Elementary – 1 student, 1 employee: to note – this employee has not been at the school since July.
