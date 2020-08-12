  • August 12, 2020

ECISD reports coronavirus cases - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD reports coronavirus cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:10 pm

ECISD reports coronavirus cases Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A faculty member at Odessa High School and a faculty member at Wilson & Young Middle School reported testing positive for COVID-19. 

In the case at Odessa High, the employee had not been on the OHS campus since Aug. 7, so cleaning and sanitizing the campus had taken place since then, a news release stated.

At Wilson & Young our cleaning/sanitizing response team will be giving additional attention to the school Wednesday evening.

COVID-19 cases reported since teachers returned to work on Aug. 5. Here are those reports by school/department and the date:

Ector College Prep Success Academy: 1 (8/7) – Ector does not start school until Sept. 9 and teachers have not reported back for work yet.

Permian High School: 2 (8/8, 8/9)

Odessa Collegiate Academy: 1  (8/10)

Odessa High School: 2 (8/10, 8/12)

Bonham Middle School: 1 (8/11)

Wilson & Young Middle School: 1 (8/12)

According to our established protocol, the employees will not return to work until medically cleared. Those who had exposure* to these people have been notified and are following our exposure protocol. We continue to remind our staff, students and families to follow safety guidelines: wear a face covering (and face shield as required) when interacting with others; maintain 6 feet between yourself and others and wash your hands frequently. If they experience any of the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please self-isolate and contact your primary care physician, a news release said. 

*As of Tuesday, August 4th, the most recent guidance from the Texas Education Agency defines “exposure” as interaction while less than six feet away from someone who tests positive for COVID-19 for 15 continuous minutes or more. Additional factors like both individuals being consistently and properly masked, ventilation, presence of dividers, and whether the person was having symptoms may influence exposure. 

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
93°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 76°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 107°/Low 77°
Plenty of sun. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]