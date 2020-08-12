ECISD reports coronavirus cases

A faculty member at Odessa High School and a faculty member at Wilson & Young Middle School reported testing positive for COVID-19.

In the case at Odessa High, the employee had not been on the OHS campus since Aug. 7, so cleaning and sanitizing the campus had taken place since then, a news release stated.

At Wilson & Young our cleaning/sanitizing response team will be giving additional attention to the school Wednesday evening.

COVID-19 cases reported since teachers returned to work on Aug. 5. Here are those reports by school/department and the date:

Ector College Prep Success Academy: 1 (8/7) – Ector does not start school until Sept. 9 and teachers have not reported back for work yet.

Permian High School: 2 (8/8, 8/9)

Odessa Collegiate Academy: 1 (8/10)

Odessa High School: 2 (8/10, 8/12)

Bonham Middle School: 1 (8/11)

Wilson & Young Middle School: 1 (8/12)

According to our established protocol, the employees will not return to work until medically cleared. Those who had exposure* to these people have been notified and are following our exposure protocol. We continue to remind our staff, students and families to follow safety guidelines: wear a face covering (and face shield as required) when interacting with others; maintain 6 feet between yourself and others and wash your hands frequently. If they experience any of the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please self-isolate and contact your primary care physician, a news release said.

*As of Tuesday, August 4th, the most recent guidance from the Texas Education Agency defines “exposure” as interaction while less than six feet away from someone who tests positive for COVID-19 for 15 continuous minutes or more. Additional factors like both individuals being consistently and properly masked, ventilation, presence of dividers, and whether the person was having symptoms may influence exposure.