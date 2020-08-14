ECISD reports 3 new COVID cases

ECISD has three new COVID-19 cases to report Friday, bringing the total cases since Aug. 5 to 13.

School Nutrition Department – of note: this employee has not been at work since early July; E.K. Downing Elementary staff member; Nimitz Middle School student.

As is our protocol with positive cases, we have a response team that will clean and sanitize the areas impacted. This process is in addition to the regular cleaning done by our campus custodians throughout each day.