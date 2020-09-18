ECISD reports 3 COVID cases

Ector County ISD reported three cases of COVID-19 Friday.
All were students at Milam and West elementary schools and Nimitz Middle School. The student at Nimitz is a remote learner and has not been on campus, a news release said.
Posted: Friday, September 18, 2020 7:56 pm
