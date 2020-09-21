ECISD reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

ECISD reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The report includes the weekend.
They include three students at Milam Elementary; two students at Austin Elementary (virtual students); two students at Odessa High School; one student at Cavazos Elementary; one student at Travis Elementary; one student at Permian High School; one employee at Burleson Elementary; one employee at Sam Houston Elementary; and one employee at E.K. Downing Elementary.
