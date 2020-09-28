ECISD reports 12 COVID 19 cases

Ector County ISD reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Three were staff members and nine were students, according to the district’s new COVID-19 Dashboard.
Monday, September 28, 2020
