  September 28, 2020

ECISD reports 12 COVID 19 cases

ECISD reports 12 COVID 19 cases

Posted: Monday, September 28, 2020 6:25 pm

ECISD reports 12 COVID 19 cases

Ector County ISD reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Three were staff members and nine were students, according to the district’s new COVID-19 Dashboard.

