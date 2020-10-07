ECISD phasing more students in

It might be a little unexpected but Ector County ISD plans to phase in students who are currently learning with a combination of virtual and in person back to campuses starting Oct. 19.

If all continues to go well, the ECISD website said the phasing will run through Nov. 16.

This is available for students and families if they wish to make the switch. In his media call Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Muri said parents were notified Tuesday night.

“We are really pleased with the current health conditions in our community. Our community continues to wear masks. It continues to maintain social distancing and continues to wash hands. Because of the good community data, coupled with the good data we’ve seen in our own school system, the safety procedures and processes that we’ve put in place are proving to be effective,” Muri said.

Students, staff and teachers following the protocols has allowed ECISD to open its doors a little bit wider to begin serving more students in person, he said.

Oct. 19 will be the start of what is being called Phase 5. “We will bring back, again for those hybrid students that choose to do so, our third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth graders can begin transitioning from hybrid to full-time, face-to-face on Oct. 19. We’ll monitor that for a two-week period of time and if things go well, then we will begin Phase 6, which is our seventh graders and our 10th graders will have an opportunity to transition from hybrid to full-time, face-to-face. Then we’ll again watch that for two weeks. If things go well, we’ll finally bring in our eighth graders and 11th and 12th graders that are currently in hybrid and will have that face to face opportunity,” Muri said.

He added that the district is excited to be able to do this.

“We will have some families, however, that are currently in a hybrid environment that may not want their children to go face to face and for those families they can certainly transition to virtual,” Muri said. “We will continue to provide virtual learning prek through 12th grade for all of our students and we are committed to doing that for the remainder of the school year.”

He noted that some students in the hybrid environment are struggling to maintain the success they’ve experienced in prior years.

“They know and their families know that having more time in the classroom with our teachers will benefit them,” Muri said. “In addition, our teachers are also noticing that some of our hybrid students are struggling so they would like to be able to serve those kids on a face-to-face basis every single day. We are glad to be able to provide this to our community and look forward to welcoming many of our students back into this new opportunity.”

He said more information is available on the ECISD website, the individual schools’ websites and by calling the school itself.

Families who wish to make the transition should let ECISD know by filling out a form on the ECISD website.

Muri said he’s confident about the procedures put in place and that everyone will be kept safe.

However, he was surprised to be able to do this now.

“To be honest with you, in the summer just watching health conditions and listening to our medical community and understanding the nature of the disease, we were very concerned about where we would be right now in October, November, December,” Muri said. “We fully thought that we would have closed schools by now because of COVID outbreaks, but I have been very pleased with the work of our students and staff members just how they’re following all of the safety guidelines and I’m very pleased with how the safety guidelines that we put in place are working. Our kids are safe, our staff members are safe. We’re very grateful to have this opportunity to bring back as many kids as we possibly can and to maintain the same level of safety we have at our schools right now,” Muri said.