ECISD parent survey

Ector County ISD has a back-to-school parent choice survey running through midnight Sunday.

It is a short survey asking parents to choose whether they want their child(ren) to return to school in person, online, or a hybrid of both.

The link to the parent survey is - https://bit.ly/2D0CC3a.

The link to the Back to School web page where parents can find information about back to school plans, safety guidance from the Texas Education Agency, safety measures we are taking and more is here – www.ectorcountyisd.org/backtoschool.