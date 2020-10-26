  • October 26, 2020

ECISD cancels school, all activities for Tuesday

ECISD cancels school, all activities for Tuesday

Posted: Monday, October 26, 2020 5:42 pm

Odessa American

Due to the hazardous weather and road conditions predicted for tomorrow, Ector County ISD is cancelling school for Tuesday, October 27. All ECISD buildings will be closed, and all school district activities are cancelled. There will be no virtual classes.

Over the weekend and throughout the day, school district officials studied forecasts from the National Weather Service in Midland, and the confidence level is high that ice and snow will make travel dangerous.

The forecast and conditions will be evaluated again on Tuesday afternoon before a determination is made for Wednesday.

Posted in on Monday, October 26, 2020 5:42 pm.

