ECISD approves partnerships

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approved partnerships with N2 Learning and Star Tech Group during its workshop Tuesday night.

N2 Learning will help recruit candidates for principal vacancies.

The material stated ECISD will partner with N2 Learning to identify and recruit candidates for the role of principal. The estimated cost is $30,000 this year and a maximum cost of $90,000 if the district decides to renew for two additional years.

They also approved a partnership with Star Tech Group: ACCESS to allow students to experience opportunity knowledge of career, college, and military, support academic preparedness, promote and build student agency K-12 and postsecondary. Premium renewal cost is $120,000, the material stated.

The board also heard an update on the district’s strategic plan. It covered a variety of areas from zero-based budgeting to professional learning communities and staffing.

Information presented at the meeting detailed the central thrust of zero-based budgeting is the elimination of outdated efforts and expenditures and concentration of resources where they are the most effective, all achieved by annual review of all program activities and expenditures.

Chief Financial Officer Deborah Ottmers said the district is currently formulating the budget.

Ottmers noted that most of the budget is payroll — about 80 percent.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said. She added that effective PLCs mean student growth.

At the elementary level, the PLCs meet once a week. Nanez noted that the process is slow at the beginning.

She added that instructional coaches will help teachers with the PLCs.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the district had PLCs in years past, but they went away. They are now being re-instituted.

Muri added that each campus will have their own instructional coaches who will help teachers with the professional learning communities.