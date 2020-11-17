District staffs hit hard by COVID

Representatives from Ector County, Midland and Greenwood independent School Districts gave updates on how they are dealing with COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin Tuesday.

Executive Director Adrian Vega noted that the partnership has been selected as the backbone organization to work alongside school districts in the Permian Basin on certain legislative initiatives in House Bill 3, passed during the last legislative session.

There also was an update from Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin, also gave an update on where the campus in Midland and the one planned for Odessa stand.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said they are dealing with an increase in COVID cases among students and staff members.

“It affects us in a variety of ways, filling certainly classroom vacancies. We have substitute teachers that do not want to substitute because they are afraid of the virus, so that’s a double whammy when our folks are out,” Muri said. “... We have community spread. Our schools are being victimized by what’s happening in our community. In Ector County, the No. 1 cause of spread would be small group gatherings ...”

Muri said he’s looking forward to the district taking next week off for Thanksgiving.

But “I’m also fearful of what will happen two weeks after the holiday. I think that we may have some real significant issues that we’ll face because of that spread. The goal would be for everyone to enjoy the holiday week, but do so alone or with your immediate family in your own home,” Muri said. “I’m not sure that will happen, but we’ll see.”

He noted that the ratio of virtual to in-person students has stayed about the same at 65 face to face and 35 remote. Muri said ECISD did pause bringing back hybrid juniors and seniors.

“Those students that were hybrid will remain hybrid until it is safe to bring those kids back. We simply don’t want to continue bringing students back until it is safe to do so,” Muri said.

“We are just trying to make sure we’re doing the best we can to use the processes that are in place to keep everyone, students and staff, as safe as we possibly can,” he added.

In Texas right now, Muri said they cannot close an entire school district. Only the governor or the local health authority through the judge can do that.

“... But we do have the ability to close an individual school should we either have an outbreak of COVID, or we need to some excess cleaning. Right now, we can close up to five days. On Thursday of this week, that five days is going to be extended to a much larger number of days. Then we could potentially close buildings due to a shortage of staffing. I think you’ve heard today that our staff members are being significantly impacted, so we would have the ability to close because of staffing,” Muri said.

Ann Dixon, interim MISD superintendent, said she’s basically just trying to survive right now.

“In my school district, we’re doing great things. Our teachers are really stepping up. We have 17 percent that are on online. The rest of our students we have back five days a week, face-to-face. We did experience a little bit of a surge in our COVID and put a little stress on coverage for our classes, but that went down. We had to backfill some central office people; 60 last Friday; 20 yesterday (Nov. 16); and only 13 today, so we’re seeing some improvement. I think if we can get to the holidays. I’m really hoping that’s going to give us a little bit of a breather, even though our contagious rate is coming from outside the school district.”

MISD issued a statement Tuesday on the death of John Anthony, a Midland High School teacher.

Debra Keel, Greenwood ISD curriculum director, said the district is now at about 7 percent remote instruction.

“We did see an increase in the number of cases, not just cases but some close contact over the last few weeks. In fact, our high school was closed for the five days that they will allow us” from about Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

“And honestly that wasn’t so much because of the number of cases as it was close contact. We have looked at our practices and some of the things that we were doing and made adjustments, so that’s helped. We had issues with maybe buses and some of our extracurricular practices that we could change some things and be better in terms of limiting the number of students and adults that were impacted. Closing the campus had more to do with the adults that were close contact and not able to be at school than anything else,” Keel said.

When you have a teacher shortage, she said, it “really puts you in a bind, especially right now when you’re trying to keep the class sizes down, too. You can’t combine classes and you just have to be very careful about all of that. We’ve learned some things and changed some of our practices. That seems to have helped,” Keel said.

She said Greenwood is looking forward to Thanksgiving break.

Dixon added that she doesn’t think the communities understand that schools can’t just “turn it on and turn it off” when it comes to having school.

“One of the problems with Midland ISD is we don’t have a device for every student, so if we go virtual we would be taking education away from our children. We are still waiting for the promised devices from the state and now they’ve pushed it back from October to December to January. Now they’re saying February. But we are doing microclosures. We’ve already started doing that. We’ve done it at grade levels and schools. We have discontinued our sub-varsity activities and our junior high athletics, so where we see some spikes, we look at that environment and we have done some microclosures of programs or classes. We haven’t done a whole school yet,” Dixon said. “We had a school that had 53 percent of its staff out at one time, but that’s a rolling number. When they’re out, then 10 days later everybody is back at once, so you have 50 percent out and then .02 out so when they all come back, because they’re pretty much all quarantined at the same time ...”