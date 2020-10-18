  • October 18, 2020

Distemper outbreak reported - Odessa American: News

Distemper outbreak reported

Posted: Sunday, October 18, 2020 5:08 pm

Odessa American

Odessa Animal Control was recently notified by a rescue group that some of its dogs that were rescued, contracted distemper. 

Once notified of the issue, proactive measures were taken to prevent the possible spread of the contagious disease. Due to this outbreak, Animal Control began working with a local veterinarian, a news release issued Sunday said. 

Five animals tested positive for distemper, including one that was later euthanized as a result. The animals which tested positive were immediately placed into isolation and the remaining animals that were possibly exposed, are currently being quarantined. The shelter will open on Tuesday upon advice of the veterinarian.

Posted in , on Sunday, October 18, 2020 5:08 pm. | Tags: , , ,

