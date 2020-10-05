  • October 5, 2020

U.S. Attorney announces resignation - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

U.S. Attorney announces resignation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 2:27 pm

U.S. Attorney announces resignation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

U.S. Attorney John F. Bash announced Monday that he will resign from the Department of Justice at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“This Friday — eight years to the day after I first joined the Department of Justice — I will step down as United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Last month I accepted an offer for a position in the private sector and informed the Attorney General of my decision. I tendered formal letters of resignation to both the President and the Attorney General this morning. I am grateful to the President, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz, and the other members of the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve the people of Texas. I am also grateful to former Counsel to the President Donald F. McGahn II, who gave me steadfast support throughout the nomination and confirmation process, and to former Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli Jr., for first bringing me into the Department in 2012,” Bash said in a news release.

In the release, Bash said the Attorney General has elected to appoint Gregg Sofer to succeed him as U.S. Attorney.

“He is a veteran Department of Justice attorney, serving first in the National Security Division at Main Justice and then for over a decade as a national-security specialist in our Austin office. In the latter role, he built a reputation as a dogged and tremendously effective prosecutor. In 2018, I selected Gregg to serve as our office’s Criminal Division Chief, where he designed and implemented significant improvements to our operations, oversaw thousands of prosecutions, and provided me with invaluable advice on a range of important issues and cases. Since early this year, he has served in Washington, D.C., as Counselor to the Attorney General. He will make an excellent U.S. Attorney,” Bash stated.

Bash, 39, was appointed by President Trump to the position of United States Attorney in December 2017. 

Posted in on Monday, October 5, 2020 2:27 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 58°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 59°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 90°/Low 59°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]