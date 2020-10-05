U.S. Attorney announces resignation

U.S. Attorney John F. Bash announced Monday that he will resign from the Department of Justice at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“This Friday — eight years to the day after I first joined the Department of Justice — I will step down as United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Last month I accepted an offer for a position in the private sector and informed the Attorney General of my decision. I tendered formal letters of resignation to both the President and the Attorney General this morning. I am grateful to the President, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz, and the other members of the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve the people of Texas. I am also grateful to former Counsel to the President Donald F. McGahn II, who gave me steadfast support throughout the nomination and confirmation process, and to former Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli Jr., for first bringing me into the Department in 2012,” Bash said in a news release.

In the release, Bash said the Attorney General has elected to appoint Gregg Sofer to succeed him as U.S. Attorney.

“He is a veteran Department of Justice attorney, serving first in the National Security Division at Main Justice and then for over a decade as a national-security specialist in our Austin office. In the latter role, he built a reputation as a dogged and tremendously effective prosecutor. In 2018, I selected Gregg to serve as our office’s Criminal Division Chief, where he designed and implemented significant improvements to our operations, oversaw thousands of prosecutions, and provided me with invaluable advice on a range of important issues and cases. Since early this year, he has served in Washington, D.C., as Counselor to the Attorney General. He will make an excellent U.S. Attorney,” Bash stated.

Bash, 39, was appointed by President Trump to the position of United States Attorney in December 2017.