Trailer stolen from Door of Hope Mission

A 53-foot trailer loaded with donated items was reported stolen over the weekend from Door of Hope Mission.

The trailer, which contained purses, toys, shoes, housewares, and 20,000 pounds of clothing, was stolen Friday night from the Door of Hope warehouse at 2230 Murphy St. in Odessa. The items were to be used to start a new thrift store.

Anyone having information regarding the trailer and its contents is asked to contact Door of Hope’s Pastor Andrew Pistone at (432) 337-8294 or the Odessa Police Department.

Door of Hope Mission is accepting donations to replace the stolen items in order to start the Door of Hope Outlet Center on Dec. 1. Anyone wishing to contribute may drop off items at 1515 E. Eighth St. in Odessa or call the mission at the above number to have items picked up.