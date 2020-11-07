  • November 7, 2020

Trailer stolen from Door of Hope Mission - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

Trailer stolen from Door of Hope Mission

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 8:03 pm

Trailer stolen from Door of Hope Mission Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 53-foot trailer loaded with donated items was reported stolen over the weekend from Door of Hope Mission.

The trailer, which contained purses, toys, shoes, housewares, and 20,000 pounds of clothing, was stolen Friday night from the Door of Hope warehouse at 2230 Murphy St. in Odessa. The items were to be used to start a new thrift store.

Anyone having information regarding the trailer and its contents is asked to contact Door of Hope’s Pastor Andrew Pistone at (432) 337-8294 or the Odessa Police Department.

Door of Hope Mission is accepting donations to replace the stolen items in order to start the Door of Hope Outlet Center on Dec. 1. Anyone wishing to contribute may drop off items at 1515 E. Eighth St. in Odessa or call the mission at the above number to have items picked up.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, November 7, 2020 8:03 pm. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
63°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 57°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 82°/Low 44°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]