The Odessa Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at 2:21 a.m. Monday morning, a press release stated.

Officers reportedly found a woman who was found to be dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues, the press release stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.