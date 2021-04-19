  • April 19, 2021

Walmart theft investigation - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 4:49 pm

Walmart theft investigation

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men involved in a theft at Walmart.

The reported theft happened at 1:33 p.m. March 28 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338, the press release stated.

Investigation showed two men stole an iPad and iPad case and left the scene. The iPad was valued at $700, while the case was valued at $100.

OPD has released a photo of the two men can be seen at tinyurl.com/7b3en4t3.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Ofc. R. Jones at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0004851.

Posted in on Monday, April 19, 2021 4:49 pm. | Tags: , , ,

