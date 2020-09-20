Veach takes over as public information officer for sheriff’s office

For the last month, Charlie Veach has been slowly settling into his new role at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The 52-year-old Odessa native was selected to be the public information officer for ECSO after Gary Duesler spent the previous 20 years in that position.

Veach said he keeps learning as each week passes, especially in the field of social media, and he explained that he isn’t afraid to reach out to Duesler if he has any questions.

“I text and call (Duesler) all the time,” Veach said with a smile. “He does the same thing. He texts me every three or four days to make sure I’m OK.”

Veach graduated from Odessa High School in 1986 and he has worked for ECSO for a total of 28 years.

The first 11 years Veach spent on the ECSO staff he was a reserve deputy. Veach said his paying job while he was in the reserve was at Oberkampf Supply. Veach said he was continually pulled into the direction of becoming a non-reserve deputy.

“Moving over here was probably the best thing I ever did,” Veach said.

Veach has been a non-reserve deputy for the past 17 years and for about the last 10 years Duesler was his sergeant.

On July 30, Veach was one of five applicants vying for Duesler’s position. Veach was interviewed in the morning and before he left for the day he was offered the job.

“Once he gets his feet good and wet in his new position, I think he will do fantastic,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said. “We look forward to many years to come of letting the public know what’s going on at the sheriff’s office.”

Veach said he wasn’t worried about taking over as public information officer. He said Duesler did a great job for 20 years and he just wants to fill those shoes to continue the duties.

Veach also attended a public information officer workshop this past week in McKinney for additional training.

“It’s going to really give me more insight of what the job is and how to do it,” Veach said. “This is going to give me some base guidelines.”