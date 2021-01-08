  • January 8, 2021

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting

Woman arrested, taken to Ector County jail

icon-collection Police Officer Involved Shooting
 Odessa Police Department, ECISD Police Department and S.W.A.T respond at approximately 12:22 p.m. after an OPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Ninth Street and Lee Avenue Jan. 8, 2021, in Odessa. The driver of the vehicle evaded, but was later located in a nearby alley. The suspect then evaded the officer on foot and during the pursuit, shots were fired. The suspect then barricaded herself inside of a residence located in the 1500 block of North Alleghaney Avenue. The suspect eventually surrendered without incident and was placed into custody. The were no reports of any injuries and this incident is currently being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The investigation is ongoing.

Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 5:29 pm

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting

A traffic stop reportedly resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon near Odessa High School.

Law enforcement agencies arrested 39-year-old Odessan Severa Aguilar in connection to the incident. As of late Friday afternoon, Aguilar was in booking at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a parole warrant.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said over the phone that additional charges are pending.

The reported traffic stop happened around 12:22 p.m. near the intersection of Ninth Street and Lee Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The driver, later identified as Aguilar, reportedly evaded, but was later located in a nearby alley. Aguilar evaded the officer on foot, and during the pursuit, shots were fired. A resident near the area where the shots were fired said they heard five gunshots.

Aguilar then barricaded herself inside of a residence in the 1500 block of N. Alleghaney Avenue, the press release stated. The Odessa American saw SWAT units at the scene in full gear. Aguilar surrendered without incident and was placed into custody.

There were more than a dozen patrol units that taped off six city blocks from 14th Street to 16th Street and Washington Avenue to Alleghaney Avenue. Local law enforcement included OPD, Ector County Independent School District Police, Texas Rangers and SWAT.

ECISD spokesperson Mike Adkins told the Odessa American that Bowie Middle School was on lockout during the standoff.

There were no reports of any injuries and the investigation is ongoing by the Texas Rangers, the release said.

Posted in on Friday, January 8, 2021 5:29 pm.

Odessa, TX

