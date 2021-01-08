Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting

A traffic stop reportedly resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon near Odessa High School.

Law enforcement agencies arrested 39-year-old Odessan Severa Aguilar in connection to the incident. As of late Friday afternoon, Aguilar was in booking at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a parole warrant.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said over the phone that additional charges are pending.

The reported traffic stop happened around 12:22 p.m. near the intersection of Ninth Street and Lee Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The driver, later identified as Aguilar, reportedly evaded, but was later located in a nearby alley. Aguilar evaded the officer on foot, and during the pursuit, shots were fired. A resident near the area where the shots were fired said they heard five gunshots.

Aguilar then barricaded herself inside of a residence in the 1500 block of N. Alleghaney Avenue, the press release stated. The Odessa American saw SWAT units at the scene in full gear. Aguilar surrendered without incident and was placed into custody.

There were more than a dozen patrol units that taped off six city blocks from 14th Street to 16th Street and Washington Avenue to Alleghaney Avenue. Local law enforcement included OPD, Ector County Independent School District Police, Texas Rangers and SWAT.

ECISD spokesperson Mike Adkins told the Odessa American that Bowie Middle School was on lockout during the standoff.

There were no reports of any injuries and the investigation is ongoing by the Texas Rangers, the release said.