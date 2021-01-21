  • January 21, 2021

Terlingua man convicted of multiple crimes involving children - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Thursday, January 21, 2021 5:25 pm

Terlingua man convicted of multiple crimes involving children oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

WASHINGTON A 64-year-old Terlingua man was convicted by a federal jury Thursday for operating a website dedicated to publishing writings that detailed the sexual abuse of children, United State Department of Justice press release stated.

Thomas Alan Arthur, 64, of Terlingua was convicted of three counts of trafficking in obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child, five counts of trafficking in obscene text stories about the sexual abuse of children and one count of engaging in the business of selling obscene matters involving the sexual abuse of children.

Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Nicholas L. McQuaid, U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Texas Gregg N. Sofer and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s El Paso Field Office Luis M. Quesada made the announcement.

The trial of Arthur lasted three days, the press release stated. Sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

According to trial evidence, Arthur reportedly began operating the Mr. Double website in 1996 and began charging members for access to the site in 1998. The website was dedicated to publishing writings that detail the sexual abuse of children, including the rape, torture and murder of infants and toddlers.

The evidence at trial showed that all submissions for publication were reviewed and approved by Arthur before he posted them on the site, the press release stated. Some of the author pages contained drawings depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Evidence at trial showed that the website was Arthur’s sole source of income for more than 20 years.

The site was reportedly taken offline in November 2019 when the FBI executed a search warrant at his residence near Terlingua where Arthur administered the site.

Trial Attorney Austin M. Berry of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Morrison of the Middle District of Tennessee and Assistant U.S. Attorney Fidel Esparza of the Western District of Texas are prosecuting the case with assistance from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

The FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Posted in on Thursday, January 21, 2021 5:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

