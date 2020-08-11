  • August 11, 2020

Teenager dies in rollover in West Odessa - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Teenager dies in rollover in West Odessa

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 1:04 pm

Teenager dies in rollover in West Odessa

An Odessa teenager died in a single-vehicle rollover in West Odessa.

Matthew Palomares, 19, of Odessa was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla east on Mockingbird Lane, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated. A passenger in the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Judith Sigala of Odessa.

The Corolla reportedly left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. Palomares and Sigala were both transported to Medical Center Hospital. Palomares was pronounced dead by medical staff, while Sigala had non-incapacitating injuries.

Palomares and Sigala weren’t wearing their seatbelts, the press release stated.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 1:04 pm.

