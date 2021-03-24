  • March 24, 2021

Socorro man dies in rollover

Socorro man dies in rollover

Posted: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 2:41 pm

Socorro man dies in rollover

A 24-year-old man from Socorro died in a single-vehicle rollover in northeast Odessa.

The reported fatal rollover happened at 12:55 a.m. March 24 near the intersection of Highway 191 and Billy Hext Road, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that Aaron Zepeda, 25, of Socorro was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot east in the 6800 block of East Highway 191 and left the roadway before rolling over.

Zepeda was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

