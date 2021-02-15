Sheriff’s office ready to withstand power outage

Due to the weekend winter storm, Odessans are experiencing power outages across the county.

One area that shouldn’t have a problem even if there’s a power outage is the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the jail and ECSO’s dispatch will be powered by a diesel generator if the electricity goes out.

“The generator will kick on automatically with a power loss,” Griffis said. “It will power the jail and the dispatch area of the sheriff’s office. We should be good.”

Throughout the weekend, Griffis said deputies responded to many collisions around the county.

Griffis said deputies assist Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at collision sites by directing traffic. Griffis is urging people that if they don’t need to go out to stay at home until road conditions clear up.

“People need to stay home,” he said. “It’s not worth getting hurt or hurting someone else over this weather.”

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur told the Odessa American on Monday evening that officers have responded to 95 collisions since Thursday. LeSueur said there were 36 on Thursday, 16 on Friday, 15 on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 10 as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Griffis said he believes with the amount of precipitation that Ector County received during the winter storm that hazardous driving conditions are far from over.

According to weather.com, Odessa is projecting a high of 42 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, 34 on Wednesday, 35 on Thursday and 47 on Friday before a warm weekend that is set to feature highs in the 60s. The low for Tuesday is projected to be 21 and Wednesday is 14. Lows for Thursday and Friday are 17 and 29, respectively.

“I ask people to stay put unless you just have to have something,” Griffis said. “It’s too slick and too dangerous.”